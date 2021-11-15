Booster jabs rolled out to over 40s as Lincolnshire COVID cases rise

COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire increased but deaths fell slightly last week as the government’s vaccine programme has been extended to offer over 40s the booster jab and second doses for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The latest weekly figure of 4,687 is 15% up on the 4,081 cases at the same point last week.

Government data shows 21 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents, compared to 24 the previous week. Meanwhile hospital data has remained at 13 deaths compared to 12 the week before.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

1,379 new cases of coronavirus with 902 in Lincolnshire, 235 in North East Lincolnshire and 242 in North Lincolnshire

Five further deaths were recorded in the government figures

Hospital deaths are not updated over the weekend

A government briefing on Monday morning announced the COVID booster jabs rollout would be extended to all adults aged over 40 from today.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has also recommended second doses for 16 and 17 year olds should be given at least 12 weeks after initial jabs.

Professor Wei Shen Lim said: “Both of these updates are important to maximise our protection against this virus, and I strongly urge anyone who is eligible for these vaccines to come and have those vaccines.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van Tam said it was clear the country was “moving at a considerable pace” with regards to the vaccine programme.

“We are achieving well in excess of 90% protection against symptomatic infection irrespective of which vaccine people had as their primary course,” he said.

“On the basis of those figures, I would therefore expect protection against hospitalisation and death to be even higher after boosting.”

He added that if successful “we can massively reduce the worry about hospitalisation and death due to COVID at Christmas”.

“For Christmas and the winter period we can expect respiratory viruses to be around, and we are particularly concerned that flew will come back and add to our problems, and it could be quite a bumpy, few months ahead for everyone has a key role to play in achieving as safe and disruption free winter as possible,” he said.

He reminded people to keep to social distancing and pandemic measures from the past two years, including mask wearing.

He warned, however, that vaccine protection would “wane over time” and said extending the booster programme was a “decisive” decision.

He also added: “It is now very clear indeed that one dose is not enough of any of the UK deployed vaccines and that no doses at all massively increases the risk of hospitalisation.”

Dr June Raine, from the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said: “Since the booster doses began to be rolled out, we have identified no new safety concerns.”

She said the benefits “far outweigh the risks”.

She added: “Safety is always, and continues to be, our top priority.”

NHS said there was a record week nationally for booster vaccines with 2.1 million boosters delivered last week, compared to 1.7 million during the previous seven days.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “It is fantastic to see such strong uptake for the booster vaccine and record numbers booking their life-saving top-up next week to make sure they have as much protection as possible ahead of winter with 3.6 million invites due to be sent this week.

“In just seven weeks more than 10 million people in England have received their booster, including more than three quarters of over 75s, and with eligible people now able to book their booster vaccine online five months after their second dose, it is easier than ever to get protected.”

Last week also saw more than 797,568 doses booked in a single day.

Elsewhere, more than one million 12 to 15-year-olds in England have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In total more than 90 million vaccinations have been delivered since the NHS in England made history when Margaret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, November 14 146,713 cases (up 1,379) 98,227 in Lincolnshire (up 902)

23,395 in North Lincolnshire (up 242)

24,791 in North East Lincolnshire (up 235) 2,448 deaths (up one) 1,789 from Lincolnshire (up one)

335 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

323 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,468 hospital deaths (no change) 904 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

519 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)