Burst water main leaks onto Grimsby street and prompts closure
Police have closed the street
Anglian Water is investigating a burst water main on a street in Grimsby, which has overflowed onto the path and road.
The water main on the junction of Stanley Street and Tunnard Street burst on Monday morning and has seen water leak onto the road, blocking traffic access.
Humberside Police has closed the street as a precaution while Anglian Water attend the issue and attempt to resolve the situation.
The pipes cannot currently be accessed due to the amount of water that has leaked out of the drain, but nobody has been affected by water loss despite the large volumes of liquid on Stanley Street.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “Our teams are currently investigating a burst water main on Stanley Street in Grimsby. As soon as the team can access the pipe they will begin the repair of the burst main.
“Currently no customers are affected by loss of water and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we investigate this emergency work.”