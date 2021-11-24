Caught on camera: Commercial burglary in Lincoln
Do you know the people in the image?
We are appealing for help to identify the man and woman in the image who we believe may have information that will help our enquiries following a burglary in Lincoln.
At around 6:22pm on Friday 19th November, two suspects were seen arriving in a black BMW at St Marks Shopping Centre. Both suspects looked into several vehicles in the car park before making their way to the Little Pottery Studio where they forced open the rear door. Several items, including the till and a sum of cash, were taken from the premises.
Suspect 1 is described as a white male of a medium build with long, dark brown hair. He was wearing an Under Armour hooded top and dark trousers. Following the burglary, the suspect had his hood up and was carrying a box with orange sides and a white till drawer sticking out of the top.
Suspect 2 is described as a white female of a medium build with long, mousey blonde hair worn up. She was wearing a red coat with grey leggings.
We would like to speak to anyone who can help with the identity of the people in the image or may have any other information that can assist with our enquiries. If you can help, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 364 of 19th November.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 364 of 19th November.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 364 of 19th November.