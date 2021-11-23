CityFibre invest £21m for new full fibre broadband network in Lincoln

CityFibre will invest £21 million in a new city-wide network that will bring full fibre broadband connectivity to Lincoln.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000Mbps for upload and download, compared to the UK average speed of 54.2Mbps uploads and download speed of 7.2Mbps.

CityFibre is building new and better digital infrastructure for up to 8 million homes and businesses through its up to £4 billion Gigabit Investment Programme. The firm claims that investment in Lincoln will see the city become ‘one of the world’s best-connected communities’.

Construction work on the full fibre network will begin in March 2022 and will be delivered by CityFibre’s build partner Trust Construction. The team is working in close partnership with City of Lincoln Council, Lincolnshire County Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout whilst minimising potential disruption.

In Lincoln, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers – residents can find out more about the build and register their interest here.

Neal Wright, City Manager, will lead the delivery of the Lincoln project. He will be responsible for ensuring works are delivered efficiently and considerately, while also acting as the main point of contact for all stakeholders.

He said: “The next chapter in Lincoln’s story starts here. Our builders will soon get to work on a city-wide Full Fibre network – and we think people will be blown away by the difference it will make, both now and for generations to come.

“We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back.”

Bill Hammond, Managing Director at Trust, said: “CityFibre’s commitment to delivering the latest in full fibre technology to the city of Lincoln is very exciting and we welcome the opportunity to work on such a prestigious contract.

“We are certain that with our vast utility contract management experience and the high calibre team that we are building, this project will prove to be a success for Trust and our client CityFibre.”