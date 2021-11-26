Modern Lincolnshire barn in running for Grand Designs House of the Year

A contemporary barn nestled in the Lincolnshire Wolds has been recognised for its remarkable craftsmanship as it appears on Channel 4’s Grand Designs: House of the Year.

Built using a concrete frame with durable cladding, Barrow House in North East Lincolnshire was designed by ID Architects in Grimsby and constructed by Belvin Construction in Nettleham, after being commissioned in 2016 and completed three years later.

The property won the grand final at the 2019 LABC Building Excellence Awards, and is now a candidate for House of the Year on Channel 4’s hit television show Grand Designs.

It appeared on the show on Wednesday, November 24 alongside four other exquisite but unorthodox homes across the country, including an urban house on a plot the size of a London tube carriage.

Barrow House (also known as Wold’s Barn), which required 99 concrete supporting posts during construction, is home to Henry, an engineer, Jen, and their young children Percy and Pippa.

They used to live in a two-up two-down semi-detached cottage, but strived for something extraordinary, and that’s what they got with their new home.

There are five bedrooms in the mesmerising home, with the master room on the ground floor and the other four in the corten upper level barn, linked by a glazed single corridor.

The ground floor is totally open plan, using extensive amounts of concrete to create wall dividers, fireplaces and kitchen units.

The overall site allows for a family garden beyond a field of wild grass and flowers, as well as a pond for wildlife, overlooking the Bronze Age barrow monument.

Andy Inch from ID Architects said of the property: “It is always wonderful working on such projects, to bring forward such a proposal and see a prestigious build realised is a wonderful thing.

“From the road it appears as a small barn, clad in corten steel so it weathers over time. It blends in like pantiles and is very sympathetic.

“We had a very good relationship with the local authority, it was supported well through planning committee and we are really pleased it was built out, recognised regionally and now nationally.

“It has been deemed as exemplary, going above and beyond the norm.”