Council set to reject plans for 74 homes in Lincolnshire village

A 74-home plan for a Lincolnshire village is set to be thrown out next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will be asked to refuse Larkfleet Homes’ plans for land North of Doddington Road in Claypole after officers said it failed to get support or prove it would meet local needs.

The plans indicate it would include a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and bungalows ranging from two to four bedrooms and that 30% of the homes would be classed as “affordable”.

In a report due before members next Thursday, the officers also indicate the plans would not fit in with the surrounding area and that there was no agreed planning obligations such as financial contributions or affordable housing in place.

Documents said the development would generate economic and environmental benefits along with improving connectivity through the village, but said these were “not of sufficient weight to outweigh the fundamental conflicts with the Development Plan”.

“The application does not benefit from substantial local community support and the applicant has failed to provide any information as to how the development would meet a proven local need for housing or seek to address a specific targeted need for local market housing,” said officers.

The plans have received objections from Claypole Parish Council, the ward councillor and 14 members of the public.

Concerns include the proposal being in an “inappropriate location” and being disproportionate to the size of Claypole, the loss of greenfield land, highway safety and public transport among others.

In documents before the authority, the developer said: “The site is greenfield, but represents a logical extension to the settlement and an opportunity to deliver a high quality and sustainable development, providing much needed new market and affordable housing for the district and local area, alongside a number of social, environmental and economic benefits.”