Crater-sized pothole near Boston causes severe tyre damage – council looking into it

It snapped the suspension arm and bent the wheel

A driver’s wheel was bent and severely damaged by a huge pothole near Boston, and he has called on the council to make the roads safer for vehicles.

Rob Baker was driving his car on Hobhole Bank near Boston on Tuesday, November 2 when he hit a massive pothole that caused him to come to a halt.

The damage was evident, he had snapped the suspension arm on his car as well as cracking and bending the wheel and flattening the tyre.

He told The Lincolnite: “The road conditions down there are becoming so dangerous I believe it should potentially be closed in places.

“Roads around Lincolnshire are an absolute disgrace, if this had been a motorcycle I dread to think of the outcome.”

Lincolnshire County Council has said it will be fixing the pothole in the coming weeks, and assured residents that councillors “hate potholes” just as much as they do.

A county council spokesperson said: “Thanks to residents for reporting this pothole on Church End Road / Hobhole Bank in Freiston to us. Repair works are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

“We hate potholes just as much as drivers do. In fact, we’ve already repaired over 40,000 throughout the county since January.

“Anyone wanting to report any problems with our roads to us can do so via FixMyStreet.”