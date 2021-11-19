Derelict Lincoln buildings destroyed by arson to be turned into flats

Buildings have been vacant for over 10 years

Two derelict buildings recently destroyed by arson are set to be turned into flats.

Abandoned buildings 10, 11 and 12 Lindum Terrace were all damaged within four days of each other between September 23 and 27. Now Adam Wilson of Wilson Architects has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to partially demolish and extend buildings 10 and 11 to turn them into 33 flats.

The build would include 27 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.

The three-storey Lindum Terrace buildings were previously a medical facility and a centre for child adolescence services but have been vacant for more than 10 years.

A report sent to the council, said there had been plans to turn them, along with number 12 and 30/32 Sewell Road into a large medical facility.

However, it said: “More recently, the site has become an increasingly dangerous site, with a number of break ins and damage caused by vandalism.

“This has resulted in a full time groundsman being stationed at the site to increase security, as well as take mitigation measures such as boarding windows, additional fencing, and anti climb paint.

“Unfortunately despite these efforts, the site at 10-11 and 12 Lindum Terrace has recently been subject to fie damage.

“This highlights the urgency and importance of protecting and repurposing these buildings.”

As part of the works, a two-storey corridor link between the two buildings will be demolished, along with an outbuilding to the rear of the properties.

A two storey side extension will be built to house two of the one-bedroom flats and a glazed link will be constructed in the centre of the buildings.

The access to the site will also be enlarged to allow two-way traffic in and out, while 20 parking spaces will be provided.

The applicant said the proposals will provide an “efficient use of a currently vacant brownfield” adding: “The development would achieve high quality design with an individual appearance which would contribute positively to surrounding context and help improve the image and character of the area.”

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for a comment on the arson investigation.