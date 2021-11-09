Designer clothing and jewellery snatched in Skegness burglaries
Two burglaries in two weeks
Designer clothing and jewellery were allegedly stolen as two Skegness shops were burgled within two weeks of one another.
Barbour jackets and Valentino belts were among the items taken as two people forced entry into Oscars on Lumley Road in Skegness at around 4am on Thursday, October 14.
Two weeks later, at around 1.40am on Thursday, October 28, two people broke into Pandora jewellers in the Hildreds Shopping Centre in the Lincolnshire town. They stole a large quantity of jewellery.
Lincolnshire Police release images of two people on November 9 who they believe can help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information, or who recognises either person, should contact police on 101 quoting incident 61 of October 28.