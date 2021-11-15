Dog dumped in Lincolnshire woodland has to be put to sleep by vet

A dying dog was dumped with two fractured and infected legs before being found collapsed in woodland near Grimsby, leaving a vet with no choice but to put her to sleep.

The Cockapoo-type dog, aged around one year old, was found by someone in a car park at Bradley Woods, on Bradley Road in Grimsby, on Sunday, November 7. The dog had collapsed and was laid in a grassed area of the woods unable to move.

The person who rescued the dog rushed her to a nearby vets. The vet found a flat open fracture on her left leg and also a closed fracture to the right leg, both of which had become infected with gangrene.

*Warning – some people may find the following images distressing

The dog also had sepsis, which left the injuries as untreatable. The vet then made the difficult decision to put the dog to sleep to end her suffering.

RSPCA inspector Alice Wilson is now investigating to find the person responsible for dumping the dog in her hour of need.

She is also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday, November 6 or the following morning. She also wants to hear from anyone who spotted anything on CCTV in the area or has any dashcam footage.

Alice said: “This poor dog was in such an awful suffering state. Due to her injuries she was obviously unable to move so it is clear to me that someone has dumped her in this area like a piece of rubbish.

“She was in pain and would have been terrified – so I want to find the person responsible for this callous act.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.