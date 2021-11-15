“Don’t get complacent over storm clouds” of new COVID wave, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the country not to get complacent over COVID-19 as a new wave sweeps across Europe.

At a press briefing on Monday he said “storm clouds” were gathering over parts of the continent.

“We don’t yet know the extent to which this new wave will wash up on our shores, but history shows we cannot afford to be complacent,” he says.

It comes as 716 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, 42.34% up on the 503 cases at the same point last week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

716 new cases of coronavirus with 477 in Lincolnshire, 116 in North East Lincolnshire and 123 in North Lincolnshire

Two further deaths were recorded in the government figures in Lincolnshire

Four hospital deaths were recorded at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Nationally, 39,705 cases and 45 deaths were reported today.

Mr Johnson told the briefing: “In recent days, there have been rising cases here in the UK. So we must remain vigilant because there is one lesson we can draw from the current situation in Europe.

“Those countries with lower vaccination rates have tended to see bigger surges in infection and in turn being forced to respond with harsher measures, while those countries with higher vaccination rates have so far, fared better.

“This shows us once again that if you want to control the epidemic here in the UK, and if we want to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible. ”

“It would be an utter tragedy if after everything we’ve been through people who had done the right thing by getting double vaccinated ended up becoming seriously ill or even losing their lives because they allowed their immunity to wane by not getting their booster.”

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the number of people in hospital was lower than the peak “but still significant” despite being broadly flat for some weeks. The same was said of COVID-19 deaths.

He urged pregnant women in particular to get their vaccination with the latest data showing 98% of COVID-positive pregnant women both in hospital and in intensive care units had not been vaccinated.

He added that the NHS was under “significant pressure” from other winter effects alongside COVID-19.

During the briefing Mr Johnson also confirmed that booster jabs would be added to the government’s NHS Covid Travel Pass.

He also said there was nothing “in the current data that leads us to think we need to go to Plan B – several steps short of a lockdown” but did not rule out a Christmas lockdown.

Earlier today booster jabs were rolled out to the over 40s, while the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also recommended 16-17-year-olds could now receive their second dose 12-weeks after their first.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, November 15 147,429 cases (up 716) 98,704 in Lincolnshire (up 477)

23,818 in North Lincolnshire (up 123)

24,907 in North East Lincolnshire (up 116) 2,455 deaths (up two) 1,796 from Lincolnshire (up two)

336 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

323 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,472 hospital deaths (up four) 908 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

519 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.