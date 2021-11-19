Dream comes true as Lincoln care home residents meet Red Arrows
What a day for Joyce and Richard!
Two residents at a Lincoln care home saw their dreams come true when they met Red Arrows pilots and enjoyed a private display at RAF Scampton.
Bernadette House on South Park in Lincoln has a wish tree. Every residents gets to make a wish and the care home tries to grant as many as possible.
Joyce Garner, who is 101-years-old, and 89-year-old Richard Connor both made a wish to meet the pilots from the Red Arrows team and spend time with them.
On Wednesday, November 17 they got to do just that thanks to the care home’s activity co-ordinator Jackie Woodin who helped make it possible.
The two residents and their families also enjoyed a private fly-by from the Red Arrows, which lasted around 20 minutes, as well as a tour of the bases.
The care home said: “We are so grateful to the Red Arrows team to allow us to do this, and we are honoured to have granted our residents’ wishes.”