Excitement as one of Donna Nook’s famous seals gives birth to pup

Ropeneck got her name over 20 years ago

One of the most famous seals at Donna Nook has returned once again to give birth to a new pup, 20 years after she was first found tangled up in rope.

Ropeneck arrived at Donna Nook on Saturday, November 20, giving birth to her new pup eight days later on Sunday morning.

She was named Ropeneck after being rescued by a warden in November 2000, some 21 years ago, after being found entangled in rope.

This caused distinctive markings to her neck but she survived the ordeal and has returned to Donna Nook once again.

The first seal pups born at Donna Nook this season were last month in late October, and more have been arriving in the recent weeks.

As per the most recent seal update from Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which is updated every Friday, there are now 520 bulls, 1,599 cows and 1,589 pups on the coastline.

The seal viewing area is usually packed with people each year, but was closed in 2020 due to lockdown from the coronavirus lockdown, so its return this year has brought about plenty of excitement for Lincolnshire.

Booking will not be required, but with wardens expecting it to be particularly busy after last year’s absence, people are being encouraged to try and avoid peak weekends.

You can keep up to date with the seal progress on the Donna Nook Warden Facebook page.