Exciting visions for Skegness as three key sites are up for grabs

A unique investment opportunity has been revealed for three exciting projects on the Skegness foreshore, offering potential investors the chance to be a part of the iconic coastal resort’s development.

Project agent Pygott & Crone is welcoming interest by January 10, 2022 for “three key strategic potential development sites” being offered by East Lindsey District Council on Skegness foreshore.

The development proposals will be supported by ELDC, with £2 million match funding on the table along with long-term leasehold opportunities.

The three lots are a 7,250 square metre site on the Southern Bowling Greens, a 15,600 square metre area at Southern Boating Lake, and a 1,400 square metre plot on the Pier Field Chalets.

The first plot is a flexible space for mobile investments, while the Southern Boating Lake site would be for constructing a new pavilion structure that overlooks the lake, and the third plot would be for a new food and drink offering in the area.

It comes after ELDC adopted a new masterplan in December 2018 to enable investment in the Skegness area, with the view to enrich the existing foreshore at the seaside town.

The development would be a key move for Skegness, which offers an estimated £699 million of East Lindsey’s total visitor economy, according to ELDC’s 2019 statistics.

For details on how to potentially get involved and invest in the project, visit Pygott & Crone’s prospectus for full details.