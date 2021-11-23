Fatal collision, Newton-on-Trent – investigation continues

The three men, arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after the collision, have been released from custody, pending further enquiries.

We are renewing our appeal for information following the RTC, which happened on Saturday evening, 20 November, on the A1133 Collingham Road, Newton on Trent. The collision was reported at 10.12 pm and we would like to hear from anyone who saw a Mitsubishi Shogun travelling towards the A57 prior to that time.

We would like to hear from anyone who has not already contacted us, who saw the vehicle before the RTC, the collision or was in the area afterwards and may have seen people in the area. If you have dashcam footage that will help our inquiries please get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We send our condolences to the family of the man who sadly died in the collision. We will do everything we can to establish the circumstances and complete a thorough and detailed investigation.

“I appeal to anyone who has information that will assist in the investigation to get in touch. If you know anything you should give us a call and help us investigate this sad death.”

First appeal

Update at 11.30 am, 21 November: the road is now open.

Original appeal: We are appealing for information after a fatal road traffic collision.

We were called to the A1133 Collingham Road, Newton-on-Trent, at 10.12 pm last night (20 November).

We believe a single vehicle was involved in the collision which sadly resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

We would like to appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or anyone who may have captured the car, a Mitsubishi Shogun, on their dash cam at around the time of the collision.

The road is currently closed whilst we undertake scene examinations. We are working to get the road re-opened as soon as possible.

If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:

Email [email protected] with reference incident 474 of the 20 November in the subject box.

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 474 of 20 November.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

