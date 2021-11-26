First look inside new Goldsmiths concept store in Lincoln

Luxury watch and jewellery retailer Goldmiths opened its new concept shop at the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln on Friday.

The company, which is part of the Watches of Switzerland Group, has invested significantly this year in redesigning its showrooms.

The new Lincoln store was officially opened by Mayor of Lincoln Jackie Kirk on November 26. It follows the recent openings in Braehead, Brighton, Canterbury and Reading.

The Lincoln showroom is described as embracing more of a lifestyle-led, relaxed shopping experience. It features a new interior design concept and a showcase of luxury timepieces from prestigious brands in Swiss watchmaking alongside world-renowned fine jewellery brands.

The updated retail concept combines:

An increased focus on luxury watch brands and a ‘relaxed, inclusive, and experiential’ in- store experience

Dedicated area for TAG Heuer

Luxury watch brands Rado, Tissot, Oris and Gucci

Diamond jewellery offering, and engagement, wedding, and eternity rings.

The showroom also features Goldsmiths own Exclusive Brightest Diamond with its very own proprietary stone cut.

This Goldsmiths’ stone has 88 facets – 30 more than a standard stone. This is used in three romantic engagement ring collections, as well as eternity rings, earrings and necklaces.

Gary Clapham, showroom manger for Goldsmiths Lincoln, celebrated 21 years with the company on Friday.

He said: “I am delighted with the new showroom, I’ve seen many changes during my time here, but this really is monumental and extra special that I can celebrate my 21st anniversary with Goldsmiths, on the opening day of our new luxury showroom. I look forward to welcoming our clients and enjoying many more years to come at Lincoln.”

Craig Bolton, executive director of the Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “This is a significant milestone for Goldsmiths. Luxury today has become far more relaxed, inclusive, and experiential, so while we are elevating the Goldsmiths brand position, our goal is to make everyone feel valued and at home when visiting our stores.

“Our ambition is for everyone to have a memorable luxury experience long after they’ve made their purchase. We believe the repositioning and new store concept will transform not just the Goldsmiths profile and experience but bring some fresh life to our high streets and we are delighted to launch in the historic cathedral city of Lincoln.”