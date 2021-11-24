25 seconds ago

Fomer Lincolnshire Police officer is now an Instagram famous fitness model

She has over 93,000 followers

Leanne Carr worked for Lincolnshire Police for 14 years, but has now found a new career venture in the form of fitness modelling online. | Photo: @theleaway on Instagram

A former Lincolnshire Police officer has seen her social media following grow immeasurably after she resigned from the force and became an online fitness model.

Leanne Carr, 36, resigned from Lincolnshire Police in November 2020, claiming on social media that she was subject to “bullying, harassment and victimisation.”

It came two years after she allegedly landed herself in hot water by posting photos to her Instagram account of her travelling in Thailand, Cyprus, Austria and South Africa, all while reportedly on long-term sick leave. Leanne categorically denied these allegations.

Leanne often posts photos of her traveling escapades. | Photo: @theleaway on Instagram

She had served as a police officer for 14 years in Lincolnshire, as a police constable, sergeant and inspector, but has now ventured into new territory since leaving the force.

Leanne’s verified Instagram page states that she is a fitness model, and she has over 93,000 followers on the platform, with her bio stating that she enjoys travel, adventure, gaming and fitness.

Leanne documents her fitness journey online, showcasing her toned physique in the process. | Photo: @theleaway on Instagram

On the account, she posts raunchy photos of herself in exotic locations, as well as sharing workout routines and various fashion statements, promoting her judgement-free positive message and living her life to the maximum.

Living her best life. | Photo: @theleaway on Instagram

Posting to Instagram following her resignation from the force, Leanne asked: “Since when did it become acceptable to judge someone based on the way they look? Let me answer that it has NEVER been acceptable.

“Is it so wrong of me to enjoy my social media and show that I am a real person? No-one deserves to be treated differently or less favourable, regardless of their occupation or title within that job.”

Leanne resigned from Lincolnshire Police in 2020. | Photo: @theleaway on Instagram

Leanne often streams on Twitch, whether it be playing video games or broadcasting her workouts, and appears to have a large following behind her as a result.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.