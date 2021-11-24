Fomer Lincolnshire Police officer is now an Instagram famous fitness model

A former Lincolnshire Police officer has seen her social media following grow immeasurably after she resigned from the force and became an online fitness model.

Leanne Carr, 36, resigned from Lincolnshire Police in November 2020, claiming on social media that she was subject to “bullying, harassment and victimisation.”

It came two years after she allegedly landed herself in hot water by posting photos to her Instagram account of her travelling in Thailand, Cyprus, Austria and South Africa, all while reportedly on long-term sick leave. Leanne categorically denied these allegations.

She had served as a police officer for 14 years in Lincolnshire, as a police constable, sergeant and inspector, but has now ventured into new territory since leaving the force.

Leanne’s verified Instagram page states that she is a fitness model, and she has over 93,000 followers on the platform, with her bio stating that she enjoys travel, adventure, gaming and fitness.

On the account, she posts raunchy photos of herself in exotic locations, as well as sharing workout routines and various fashion statements, promoting her judgement-free positive message and living her life to the maximum.

Posting to Instagram following her resignation from the force, Leanne asked: “Since when did it become acceptable to judge someone based on the way they look? Let me answer that it has NEVER been acceptable.

“Is it so wrong of me to enjoy my social media and show that I am a real person? No-one deserves to be treated differently or less favourable, regardless of their occupation or title within that job.”

Leanne often streams on Twitch, whether it be playing video games or broadcasting her workouts, and appears to have a large following behind her as a result.