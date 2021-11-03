Football fan banned after storming pitch during Lincoln City game to goad Imps
Not a good day for him at all
A Charlton Athletic fan who ran on to the pitch at Lincoln City and goaded home fans has been given a three-year football banning order.
Thomas Morris, 36, also picked up a £516 court bill and copped an earful from his pregnant wife when she found out that he had been arrested.
To make matters worse for him, Charlton conceded a late winner and he missed the last train home from Lincoln because he was in custody.
Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that his drunken moment of madness happened in the 63rd minute of the League One fixture on October 16 after Charlton had scored an equaliser.
He jumped over advertising hoardings behind a goal at Sincil Bank and ran towards the Co-op Stand.
Morris was “cheering, chanting and waving his arms” towards Imps fans in block seven and admitted that he may have made a rude gesture with a fist.
Prosecutor Marie Stace said: “In interview, he said he’d had too much to drink and jumped on to the pitch because he got carried away.
“[He said] it was a stressful time supporting his team at the minute and when they scored he got carried away because others do it at matches he’s been to.”
Morris insisted he had not shouted, sworn or tried to incite any violence. He pleaded guilty to going onto a playing area at a football match.
In mitigation, the defendant said he was sorry and it wouldn’t happen again.
He added: “I’ve never done any violence in my life. I was drunk and made a mistake.
“I missed the last train from Lincoln and had to pay more than £30 to get to Newark just to get home.
“My wife wasn’t speaking to me and says if it happens again we’ll get divorced. I had to bring her up here today and it’s cost me £100.”
A football banning order can be imposed when certain offences have been committed and a court believes it would help to prevent violence or disorder in future.
Morris, of Henderson Grove, Biggin Hill, Kent, is now banned from attending any FA match in the UK for 36 months.
Bench chairman Pamela Newman told him that he had acted like a “complete prat”.
She added: “If you’ve got a season ticket, I’d flog it.”
Morris was also fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge.