Former Victorian Manor House with pool on the market for £1.5m
Dating back to Victorian times, this house has a traditional and modern blend
A former Manor House near Grantham, dating back to Victorian times which has been refurbished and modernised, has been put up for sale for £1.5 million.
The six-bedroom house in the small rural community of Burton Coggles near Grantham has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country at a guide price of £1.5 million, and you can get plenty of bang for your buck. See the full listing here.
The property comes with a swimming pool, an outdoor pond and a vegetable garden within its one acre grounds, as well as ample parking space for several vehicles on an expansive gravel drive with electric double gates.
As well as having six bedrooms, the house has an ensuite and two more bathrooms, and generously sized rooms which have been refurbished by the current owners of almost seven years.
This is what it looks like inside: