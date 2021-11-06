8 hours ago

Former Victorian Manor House with pool on the market for £1.5m

Dating back to Victorian times, this house has a traditional and modern blend
The wonderful home in Burton Coggles is up for £1.5m on the market. | Photo: Fine & Country

A former Manor House near Grantham, dating back to Victorian times which has been refurbished and modernised, has been put up for sale for £1.5 million.

The six-bedroom house in the small rural community of Burton Coggles near Grantham has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country at a guide price of £1.5 million, and you can get plenty of bang for your buck. See the full listing here.

The property comes with a swimming pool, an outdoor pond and a vegetable garden within its one acre grounds, as well as ample parking space for several vehicles on an expansive gravel drive with electric double gates.

A beautiful outdoor space with a swimming pool at the heart of the garden. | Photo: Fine & Country

As well as having six bedrooms, the house has an ensuite and two more bathrooms, and generously sized rooms which have been refurbished by the current owners of almost seven years.

This is what it looks like inside:

A grand entrance hall for grand entrances. | Photo: Fine & Country

Natural light oozes from the house in each and every room. | Photo: Fine & Country

Rooms are generously sized with high ceilings. | Photo: Fine & Country

A luxurious dining room space gives the house a reminder of its Victorian past. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modern fitted kitchen with appliances and a central island. | Photo: Fine & Country

The master bedroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

Another of the six bedrooms inside the property. | Photo: Fine & Country

Two of the bathrooms are complete with bathtubs, while there is also an ensuite. | Photo: Fine & Country

The house comes with three bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

An idyllic setting for outdoor relaxing during summer months. | Photo: Fine & Country

The private land has a long gravel drive with enough space to park several vehicles. | Photo: Fine & Country

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.