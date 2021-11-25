Former West Lindsey council leader jailed for 14 months
Jail for the ex-Tory council leader
Giles McNeill, the former leader of West Lindsey District Council, has been jailed for 14 months at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting fraud offences.
Mr McNeill, the ex-Conservative councillor, admitted eight theft, fraud and forgery charges totalling £31,201.04 from his own party over a six year period.
He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, November 25 to a jail term of 14 months. This comes after he resigned from his role in September 2020 for what he described as “personal reasons”.
This is a breaking story with more information to follow when we get it.