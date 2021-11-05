Free drug testing kits for Lincoln students who think they’ve been spiked

The University of Lincoln Students Union has introduced rapid drug tests at the wellbeing centre for people who believe they were spiked the previous night.

The SU has worked with Lincolnshire Police after a reported increase in drink spiking cases in Lincoln, which prompted a nightlife industry boycott from some people on Wednesday, October 27.

The Engine Shed said it has increased levels of processes to protect students from such incidents, including drink covers, test kits, drug detection dogs and physical searching.

Now, from Monday, November 8, students who feel as though they were spiked can go to the student wellbeing centre, on Campus Way in Lincoln, for a rapid drug test.

These tests can detect a wide variety of drugs, including morphine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, opiates, cocaine, methadone, fentanyl, LSD, MDMA, cannabis and tramadol.

Upon attending the centre, students will be given necessary wellbeing support and police reporting process guidance if required, in confidential spaces with trained staff available.

However, the SU are saying that if you do believe you were spiked it is imperative to attend your local hospital or contact the police in the first instance.

The student wellbeing centre will be open from 8.30am-5pm Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Fridays.