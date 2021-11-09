Giant moon exhibition coming to Lincoln Cathedral in 2022

For the second time in Lincoln

A giant moon will be suspended beneath the central tower of Lincoln Cathedral next year.

Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ has been seen by many thousands of people in venues all over the globe, including at The Collection Museum in Lincoln in 2019 and at The 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in Scunthorpe earlier this year.

Lincoln Cathedral will provide a spectacular backdrop for the installation, which measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

The exhibition will run at Lincoln Cathedral between Monday, February 7 until Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Visitors can enjoy the exhibition as part of their admission fee into Lincoln Cathedral.

General admission is priced at £9 for adults, £7.20 for concessions, £4.80 for children (aged 5-16), and family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are available at a cost of £20.80.

The Museum of the Moon will be elsewhere in Greater Lincolnshire sooner as the tour stops off at Grimsby Minster between November 19 and December 19.

The ‘Museum of the Moon’ visited The Collection Museum back in 2019 – see the video below: