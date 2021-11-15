Man jailed for ‘appalling’ sexual abuse against five-year-old

A 58-year-old man from Grimsby who sexually abused a five-year-old child has been jailed for nearly five years.

Kevin Ashby, of Scott Close in Grimsby, pleaded guilty to five offences. This included three counts of sexual offences against a five-year-old and two counts of possession of indecent images.

The case was first brought to the attention of Humberside Police in 2019. A judge at Grimsby Crown Court sentenced Ashby sentenced to four years and nine months in prison with an unlimited sexual harm prevention order.

The officer investigating the case, DC Drapier, said: “This is an appalling and abhorrent case where Kevin Ashby took advantage of a child for his own depraved sexual gratification.

“I would like to praise the victim and their family for their bravery and for their patience while this case took its course through the criminal justice system.

“I hope this sentencing will give some form of comfort that justice has been served against Kevin Ashby.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered any form of sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

“We work in partnership with the local authority and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of offence are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.”

Victims can report abuse to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, via the non-emergency police number 101 or 999 in an emergency.