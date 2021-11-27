Have you seen Rusalina?
If you can help us find her, call 101
We are concerned for the welfare of 12-year-old Rusalina who was reported missing from Boston last night.
She is described as a white female with a tanned complexion, is 5ft 1in tall and is of a slim build. She has black, shoulder length, curly hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a Haven High School uniform, which consists of a white shirt, red tie, black blazer. She was also wearing a Nike black coat with a pink stripe on it and black Nike Air Force One trainers.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch.
- Call 101 quoting inc 356 of 26th November.
- Email [email protected] quoting incident 356 of 26th November.
- Report through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]