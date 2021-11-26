Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott casting for new movie in Lincoln starring Joaquin Phoenix

Ridley Scott’s new period feature film needs extras in Lincoln for two to three days filming in March 2022.

The multi-award-winning Hollywood director, famous for Alien, Gladiator and Blade Runner, is behind Kitbag, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Jodie Comer as his true love Josephine.

IMDB describes Kitbag as “an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine”.

Two 10 Casting has issued an urgent casting call for paid extras for project ‘Marengo’. Marengo was also the name of a battle fought in June 1800 between French forces under the First Consul Napoleon Bonaparte and Austrian forces near the city of Alessandria, in Piedmont, Italy.

The exact locations in Lincoln for March filming will not be revealed until nearer the time due to security reasons, but will be close to decent transport links, while the costume fittings will take place in London, with a coach running between the two cities. The movie’s overall filming is reportedly set to be begin on January 15, 2022, with other locations including Oxfordshire.

The casting call is open to all ages 18+ and experience isn’t essential, for two to three days filming in central Lincoln. The casting call also advises for men to start growing their hair and facial hair in readiness – all locals are advised to apply here.

Filming in Lincoln shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as in February 1793, three weeks after France declared war on Britain, Major General Albermarle Bertie, late of the Foot Guards, was authorised by the War Office to recruit a new regiment in Lincoln, according to the Lancashire Infantry Museum.

Soldiers from the Lincolnshire militia volunteered en masse for Bertie’s regiment which took the title of The Loyal Lincoln Volunteers. In January 1794, the regiment was numbered 81st by the War Office and was quartered in Lincoln and Gainsborough.

Ridley Scott also has other exciting projects on the go after recently confirming he is turning two of his most famous sci-fi movies, Blade Runner and Alien, into live-action TV series.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire has previously provided the setting for at least 10 famous films – read more here.