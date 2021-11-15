In pictures: Lincoln gathers to commemorate Remembrance Sunday
Services took place across the county
People gathered for services across Lincolnshire on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who lost their lives at war to defend our freedoms.
Remembrance services have been observed since the end of the First World War in 1918 to honour members of the armed forces who lost their lives serving their country in the line of duty.
Events were held across the county, including in Lincoln on Thursday and Saturday. On Remembrance Sunday, Lincoln Cathedral hosted its usual annual service, with the Mayor of Lincoln in attendance along with the Civic Party and members of the council.
A service also took place at the Spire Memorial at the International Bomber Command Centre. This year, 34 wreaths were laid by different organisations, and there were performances from the IBCC choir and orchestra.
Lincoln Cathedral was lit up red in the evening to mark Remembrance Sunday and commemorate all who sacrificed their lives and suffered in the course of human conflict.
Elsewhere in the county, the chairman of West Lindsey District Council have was at All Saints in Gainsborough on the morning of Remembrance Sunday, and then All Saints Parish Church in Nettleham in the afternoon.
In North East Lincolnshire, services were held in Grimsby, Immingham, Laceby, New Waltham and Cleethorpes to allow people to pay tribute.