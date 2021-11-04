Incredible £1m barn conversion in Market Rasen has its very own lake

Take a look inside this four-bedroom barn conversion in Market Rasen that has been listed on the market for just shy of £1 million, offering a lake, beamed ceilings and spacious luxury.
Goltho Grange Barn on Apley Road in Market Rasen has been listed on the housing market by estate agent Mundys at a price of £950,000. View the listing here.
The property boasts four bedrooms, three living/sitting room areas, five bathrooms/ensuites and around three acres of land with a lake, wildflower meadows and even a greenhouse for vegetable plots.
A large plot of land surrounding the property includes a lake and wildflower meadows. | Photo: Mundys
It is located approximately one mile south west of Wragby with easy access to the likes of Horncastle and Lincoln.
Without further ado, lets take a look inside:
The 7m high reception dining hall is ideal for guests and gatherings. | Photo: Mundys
The tiled breakfast kitchen has a centrepiece island with wooden work surfaces, and has been fitted with base units. | Photo: Mundys
A great spot to cook, eat or even relax. | Photo: Mundys
The main living room is surrounded by double glazed windows and bi-fold doors overlooking the rear of the property space. | Photo: Mundys
The house has spacious modern living accommodation after being converted from a barn. | Photo: Mundys
The main bedroom comes with a dressing room and ensuite bathroom. | Photo: Mundys
There are four bathrooms in the house, all of which have showers and toilets, though only one has a bathtub. | Photo: Mundys
A look at one of the other bathrooms. | Photo: Mundys
Large garden space on private, secluded land. | Photo: Mundys
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.