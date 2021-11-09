Incredible knitted poppy tribute at Grantham village church

A group of women at a village near Grantham have joined forces to prove their tight-knit spirit, crocheting thousands of poppies for a remembrance display outside their local church.

The display can be seen outside St Peter’s Church in the village of Ropsley, and it contains over 4,000 poppies spilling down the church walls and onto the ground.

A total of 4,127 poppies were knitted and crocheted by the local community, each one handmade by a woman in the local area for a Remembrance Sunday tribute.

It has been six months of work, culminating in hundreds of hours of knitting, but has served to bring the tight-knit community of Ropsley together during difficult times through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth Mantle is one of the organisers of the big knitting project, and said the beautiful tribute is testament to the community spirit of her village.

Women across the village have been meeting in cafes and other areas to not only knit the poppies, but also connect with others in the area and meet new people.

The Rev Dr Anna Soransen of St Peter’s Church said: “It not only represents so many young lives lost, but the fact it’s here and looks so vibrant and wonderful, and so many people have come together to help put it here, is actually a healing thing.”