Karl McCartney invites Boris Johnson to Lincoln Christmas Market

He even extended the invite to the opposition front bench

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney invited Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and even the opposition front bench, to the city’s famous Christmas Market which starts next week.

Lincoln Christmas Market usually sees around 250,000 people pour into the Cathedral Quarter for festive fun and cheer across the four-day event.

This year’s festive event will run between Thursday, December 2 and Sunday, December 5.

When speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, November 24, Mr McCartney said: “It would be remiss of me not to invite my honourable friend the Prime Minister and yourself speaker and all other colleagues, even the opposition front bench, to come and enjoy the marvellous long weekend of festivities.”

He also used the opportunity to speak out about the levelling down of Lincolnshire’s highway maintenance.

He said: “However, what is less than marvellous for my constituents is the levelling down of Lincolnshire’s highway maintenance grant by 25% on 2019 to 2020 levels.

“Can my right honourable friend use his influence to cause the treasury and dft to revisit this unfortunate decision?

“Restoring this grant back to 2019/2020 levels is imperative to the safety of my constituents, whether in vehicles, cycling or walking as I would hope my right honourable friend would agree.”

In response, Boris Johnson said: “Thank you very much. I will do my utmost, as I’m sure all others will, he’s invited everybody, a lot of people are going to be going to Lincoln I hope.

“I’m sure that my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for transport will have listened very carefully to what he had to say.”