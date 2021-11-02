Kitten found in plastic bag in village near Lincoln
The bag was found inside a laundry box
A little female kitten was found in a plastic bag inside a wooden laundry-type box down a rural road in a village near Lincoln.
The poor kitten, who has since been named Autumn, was found in the pouring rain by a dog walker along Moor Lane near the rifle range in Fiskerton at around 1pm on Tuesday, October 5.
The RSPCA said it is treating the incident as suspicious and believe the cat was deliberately abandoned.
The kind-hearted dog walker was shocked and concerned to find the little cat curled up within a plastic bag inside the large wooden box, which was lying on its side. Some lego brick toys were also found inside the box.
The dog walker called the RSPCA who took the cat to a nearby vet. The cat, who is believed to be between one and two-years-old, was collected by an RSPCA officer and is now in the care of the animal welfare charity.
The RSPCA said she is doing well and has put on weight and is appealing for anyone with information regarding the kitten to contact their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.
RSPCA Inspector Andy Bostock said: “We are so grateful to the caller for finding this poor cat and keeping her safe and taking her to a nearby vet.
“Who knows what would have happened had this poor little girl not been found.
“It is really concerning the circumstances in which this cat was found – and I am treating this as suspicious and fear this cat was deliberately put inside and abandoned down this road.
“To make matters worse, even though this cat is still very young – she was producing milk, so must have recently had kittens.
“This cat is such a sweet, friendly and loving character; it’s heart-breaking to think that she’s been left this way.
“Whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never okay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.
“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge anybody in a difficult situation to ask for help.”