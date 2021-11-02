Lateral flow testing sites in West Lindsey closing this month
The PCR testing site will remain open
The lateral flow coronavirus testing provision will end in West Lindsey next week, with residents urged to order kits online or pick them up from local pharmacies instead.
The testing site which opened at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in April 2021 will remain operational until Friday, November 5. The testing site at Festival Hall in Market Rasen will remain operational until Wednesday, November 10.
However, the PCR testing site in Gainsborough will remain open as normal at the Riverside car park in the town centre for those with coronavirus symptoms.
A spokesperson for West Lindsey District Council said: “This local provision was always expected to be temporary, eventually being naturally replaced by the vaccination and the national lateral flow testing universal offer via pharmacies.
“Residents can find out where their local kit collection points are by visiting the NHS website.”