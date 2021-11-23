Lincoln agency selected to shoot BBC Children In Need music video

A Lincoln-based agency was commissioned to shoot footage for the official BBC Children In Need music video this year, starring Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.

Firmative Creative Agency, based in Lincoln, was commissioned by the BBC and Warner Music Records to shoot Anne-Marie and former One Direction member Niall Horan’s performance scenes in London for the music video.

The two popstars performed a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary hit Everywhere for the annual charity event, with recordings split between London and Los Angeles.

Within the video you see Niall Horan and Anne-Marie record their respective features on the song in separate studios across the pond, with Firmative Creative Agency filming Anne-Marie’s scenes in London, before meeting to perform the track together.

It also includes guest spots from Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud, all contributing to help raise money for a good cause.

The video is currently trending on YouTube and the TikTok charts, amassing almost 300,000 views on YouTube since it was published on Friday, November 19.

The video was aired on BBC Children In Need 2021 on Friday, which went on to contribute to raising £40 million to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.

All proceedings and YouTube monetisation from the song will be going to charity, and it has already hit number one in the iTunes pop charts.