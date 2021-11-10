Lincoln City Half Marathon returns after two false starts
Registration for the event is now open
The first Lincoln City Half Marathon will take place next September after the inaugural event was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event organised by the Lincoln City Foundation was originally due to take place on September 20 last year, but was moved back by 12 months due to the pandemic. In May this year it was announced that it would have to be postponed again.
The half marathon will take place on September 18, 2022 and registration for the event is now open here. The entrance fee is priced at £29.50.
The route will be city centre focused and encompass many areas of Lincoln including green spaces, historic landmarks, riverside culture and hidden residential streets. It starts and finishes in the Boultham Park area with the aim to engage communities across the city to make it a successful event.
Alice Carter, Head of Healthier Communities at Lincoln City Foundation, told The Lincolnite: “We are excited to be able to relaunch the Lincoln City Half Marathon, alongside Curlys Athletes.
“This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our city as well as provide a platform to inspire people to be active with a goal to aspire to. We really hope the county of Lincolnshire get behind us as we welcome runners new and experienced to the start line next September.”
Lincoln City Foundation is a registered charity that work within the community through four key themes – sport, education, health, and inclusion.