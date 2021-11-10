Lincoln gifts firm forced to open Netherlands depot after Brexit
Ensuring deliveries to ex-Pat customers
A Lincoln-based luxury hamper specialist has opened a European hub in Holland so that it can ensure deliveries to ex-Pat customers, post Brexit, throughout the EU this Christmas.
British Hamper Company believes it is leading the field in the UK by ensuring its long-standing and newer customers won’t be left disappointed in the wake of Brexit. The firm’s boxed and wicker hampers contain hand-picked artisan food and drink from British producers.
This comes after the family business launched a crowdfunding investment campaign to accelerate its growth plans. The firm hopes to raise £400,000 from equity investors to supercharge its growth over the next three years.
The company, which is forecast to sell more than 25,000 hampers this Christmas, said earlier this month that its ambition is to grow turnover to £10 million by 2025.
Managing Director James Tod said: “We are one of the only food gift businesses in the UK to relaunch delivery to Europe and our team has worked tirelessly this year to ensure our expat customers and European friends, who love a taste of Britain, are not let down this year.
“Our EU customers are very important to us but, reluctantly, we had to pull out of this market in January 2021 when the UK left the Customs Union and delivery and customs clearance became impossible
“Realising this would leave thousands of our valued customers disappointed, we looked at how we could overcome this challenge and established a European hub in the Netherlands from which we can distribute throughout the EU.
“We’re thrilled to say our hampers have now arrived in the Netherlands and we are relaunching our service in Europe this week. This means people can now order online through our website without any worries about potential customs clearance delays or having to pay extra fees or taxes.”