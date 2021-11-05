Lincoln nightclub hosting 12-hour danceathon for charity

With support from two TV stars in the city

Staff and two TV stars living in Lincoln will take part in a non-stop danceathon for 12 hours at a local nightclub to raise money for charity.

The event, which is open for everyone to join in or watch, will raise money for the British Heart Foundation will take place inside Fever & Boutique Lincoln on the High Street between 10am and 10pm on Monday, November 8.

Dancing with the club’s staff will be former CBeebies presenter Sarah Jane Honeywell and Ayden Callaghan, who is best known for his previous roles as Miles De Souza in Emmerdale and Joe Roscoe Hollyoaks.

The couple now live in Lincoln and own The Curious Theatre School in uphill Lincoln.

The event will be live streamed on the club’s Facebook page and people are being encouraged to turn up to join in, or watch, on the day – donate to the JustGiving fundraiser here.

Three DJs will be mixing the music on the day, including Michael Latham who plays at the club on Saturdays and was also a member of the 90s band Maxx.

Sammy Eaton, General Manager at Fever & Boutique Lincoln, told The Lincolnite: “This year Stonegate have decided to choose the British Heart Foundation as their charity to sponsor throughout the year. This means every single Stonegate venue in the UK will be raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

“This year we’ve challenged ourselves to come up with something unique and creative as a way of raising money for this cause.

“It is a great way to get the staff involved, keep active after a very stressful lockdown, and to give back to the community and show some positivity within the site.”

Sarah Jane Honeywell, owner of The Curious Theatre School in Lincoln, said: “We live in Lincoln now and we love it so much that we wanted to get involved with this really good cause for the British Heart Foundation.”