Lincoln pub closing for modern revamp
The Dandy Lion will reopen in early December
A historic pub in central Lincoln has closed for a £170,000 revamp ahead of the Christmas period, as it prepares to transition into a modern contemporary bar.
The Dandy Lion on Newland closed on Monday, November 8 for a major refurbishment which will be undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, and new licensee Sam Elrick.
The pub has been a staple of Lincoln for a number of years, but will be given a facelift to bring it into the modern world, focusing on craft beers, premium wines and a new curated cocktail menu.
It is hoped that this work will take around one month, with a view to reopen the new-look pub in early December, just in time for the early Christmas celebrations.
The outside of the building will be renovated with new signage, cafe style concertina windows, an upgraded alfresco area in the rear courtyard and a new mural among other decorative touches.
Inside, there will be a focus on modern designs with bright, stylish lighting and artwork, but traditional aspects of the pub will be kept, including the old bar and fireplaces.
The refurbishment was due to take place earlier in the year, but was delayed by ongoing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once complete, there will be five craft beers on tap, a wide range of trending spirits, local products and even monthly craft gin events, alongside a freshly-prepared menu.
Landlord Sam Elrick, a Lincoln resident who took over the Dandy Lion in September 2020, said: “It’s a beautiful old pub right in the heart of the city in an area popular with students. I want to give it a new direction and make it into a social hub that caters for all occasions.
“With the university expanding, better transport links in place and new venues opening, it’s a fantastic time to be investing in Lincoln.”
Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Paul Willis added: “More and more people are discovering Lincoln’s charms as a result of the staycation boom. Sam has great vision, and the revamped Dandy Lion will be a distinctive and exciting addition to all Lincoln has to offer. We’re delighted to be investing with Sam and wish him all the best.”