Lincolnshire PCC had to call police because his dog was attacked

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has had to call on his force’s help after his dog was attacked.

PCC Marc Jones took to Twitter to praise the force control room’s response and called for action to be taken.

He said: “Just had cause to call 101 as a resident to report Doggo having been attacked by an out of control guard dog from a building site.

“Great service from @FCR_Lincs team. Just hope this repeat offender dog (owner) can be brought under control. “

He added that Doggo was “bruised and battered but ok”.

Mr Jones has been a keen campaigner for dog safety and earlier this year celebrated after a new criminal offence for pet abductions was announced by the government, recognising that pets are valued as more than property.

Further recommendations included identifying and tracking cases, and improving the recording of ownership and transfer data.