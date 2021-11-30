Man arrested after multiple Lincoln assaults
Lincoln police apprehended him within minutes
Response officers and our centre team responded to reports of a male assaulting multiple people on the High Street this afternoon.
Guided by city council CCTV operators, officers were able to stop and arrest the suspect within minutes of the report.
The incident began on High Bridge where a 15 year old boy was assaulted. Followed by CCTV the male then behaved aggressively towards another group of people at the train crossing before being detained by officers.
It appears both sets of victims and the suspect are not linked or known to each other in anyway, it would also appear that each incident was unprovoked.
The male remains in custody.
Incident 184 of 30/11/21 refers.