Misconduct hearing – 30 November 2021
An accelerated misconduct hearing is to be held on 30th November 2021 for Former Special Constable Maisy Whittington based at Louth Police Station.
It is alleged that Former SC Whittington breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Honesty and Integrity
- Discreditable Conduct
It is alleged that on 9 July 2020 she responded to a Notice of Intended Prosecution sent by Humberside Police to say that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a speeding offence. On a date, between 9 July 2020 and 31 July 2020, she became aware that she was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the offence, but decided not to tell police that she was not the driver, and at that time did not provide the correct details of the driver.
The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.
Please note: The hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, LN2 2LT. The hearing will start at 2.00pm. This will be a public hearing. If you would like to attend the hearing, please email your name, date of birth and address to [email protected] to request to attend.