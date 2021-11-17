Missing: Ilona Golabek, from Boston

The University of Lincoln Students’ Union has organised a ‘Reclaim the Night’ march to protest against harassment and sexual assault on the streets at night.

The Reclaim the Night march will take place at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 25, starting outside the Students’ Union on the Brayford Pool campus.

It has been organised by the SU to show solidarity and support for the movement to end sexual violence and harassment, a topic which has become particularly poignant following the death of Sarah Everard in London earlier this year.

The event is free for all students, university staff and wider community members to attend. Local stakeholders, bar owners, sports societies and the university vice chancellor will make an appearance at the march.

Those attending are invited to create their own placards to carry on the march, with all the materials being provided by the SU at a session in The Hub on Monday, November 22, from 6pm to 8pm.

Harriet Kennedy, Vice President Wellbeing and Community at the Students’ Union said: “This year, more than ever students are looking for support and reassurance to help them feel safe and confident when they are out at night.

“We hope that this march along with all of the services and provision we already have place at the Students’ Union will help students feel that they are not alone and that we are standing alongside them on this issue.”

Professor Libby John, Chair of the Women’s Safety Committee at the University of Lincoln, said: “Everybody has the right to feel safe, whether on a night out in the city or whilst walking around campus.

“We want to raise awareness about sexual violence in all of its forms and show that our university supports the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement. Thank you to the Students’ Union for shining a light on such an important topic.”