Missing: Ilona Golabek, from Boston
Anyone who has seen Ilona should call us on 101
Update 17th November 15:45
We are issuing another photograph of missing woman Ilona Golabek and are appealing once more for information to help find her.
She was reported missing from Boston and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
If you have seen her or have any other information that can help us find her, please call 101.
Polish language appeal
Podajemy nowa fotografie zaginionej Ilony Golabek oraz ponownie zwracamy sie z prozba kontaktu z informacjami, ktore pomoga ja zlokalizowac.
Ilona zostala zgloszona jako zaginiona osoba w Bostonie, I jestesmy coraz bardzie zoniepokojeni jej zniknienciem.
Jesli ja widziales lub masz informacje gdzie moze sie znajdowac, prosimy o kontakt pod numerem 101.
Original release
Have you seen Ilona Golabek? The 27-year-old is missing from Boston and we are increasingly concerned about her.
Ilona has blonde hair, and may be wearing a blue T-shirt, grey loose sports trousers, and black trainers.
If you have seen her, or have any information which may help us to locate Ilona, please contact 101.
Polish language appeal
Policja i rodzina coraz bardziej martwi sie o miejsce pobytu Weronika Golabek, gdyz jej lokalizacja jest obecne nie znana. Ilona ma 27 lat I zostala zgloszona jako zaginiona, ze swojego domu w Bostonie, jest to bardzo nie w jej stylu.
Jesli ktos wiem gdzie obecnie znajduje sie Ilona, prosimy o contact z Policja pod numerem 101.
Dziekujemy