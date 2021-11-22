Missing person appeal – Boston

Motorcycle racer turned TV celebrity Guy Martin will star in a new Channel 4 show starting on Monday night, where he transforms iconic road vehicles into thoroughbred racing machines.

The first in a four-part series called Guy’s Garage airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, November 22. It was commissioned by North One TV.

In his garage near Grimsby, he will be aided and abetted by his old friend and fellow mechanic Cameron “Cammy” Whitworth and create four very different Frankenstein racers.

From Citroen 2CV endurance events to the Volvo rallying, Trabant road races to Piaggio Ape rallycross, Guys is aiming to beat them all at their own games.

He will head off across the Channel for the grande finale of every show, starting with a Volvo 240 estate at Sweden’s competitive rallycross.

Guy said: “Working in the garage with a mate, doing a bit of learning, then racing the stuff we build, PROPER! That’s right up my street – can’t wait to get to started. We’re gonna need a lot of tea for the job.”

Jonah Weston, Commissioning Editor, Science and Adventure, said: “Racing and engineering are what Guy lives for. So I can’t wait to see what crazy machines he comes up with as he sets out to beat his foreign petrolhead friends in their own backyards.”

Ewan Keil, Executive Producer at North One, added: “It’s what Guy does – building machines in his garage, then racing them. We’ll just be poking a camera round the garage door, watching a man blissfully buried in engine parts.”

This comes after Guy announced at the weekend that he has been working with The 52 Express on the Land Speed Record Motorcycle for the upcoming 400mph record attempt in Bolivia in 2023.