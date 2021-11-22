Missing person appeal – Boston
We are appealing for information to trace Ruth.
Ruth, aged 55 years, has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday 21 November. She had been out in Boston during Saturday evening and was last seen on Wellington Street around 00.40 am.
We are appealing for anyone who has seen Ruth or has information that will help us find her to get in touch.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference inc 339 of 21/11 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 229 of 21/11
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
- In an emergency always call 999
Reference: Incident 339 of 21 November