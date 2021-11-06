More than 20 places in North Lincolnshire on heritage at risk list
The historic parts of North Lincolnshire at risk of being lost forever
A total of 21 historic sites in North Lincolnshire are at risk of being lost forever according to Historic England.
The latest Heritage at Risk register provides a snapshot of the most valued historic buildings places which are in poor condition.
The register, which was published this week, shows there haven’t been any items added or removed since last year.
Sites which date back to the Iron Age, the Roman occupation of Britain or the Second World War are all considered to be in under threat.
They include castles, churches conservation areas and anti-aircraft guns.
All the places on the ‘at risk’ register in North Lincolnshire
- Money Field Roman site, Dragonby
- Church of the Holy Trinity, Messingham
- Crowle
- Axholme Carthusian Priory and post-Dissolution garden earthworks, Westwoodside
- Kinaird motte and bailey castle, Westwoodside
- Romano-British villa at Mount Pleasant Farm, Kirton-Lindsey
- Romano-British settlement near Staniwells Farm, Kirton-Lindsey
- Hibaldstow Mill and walls to mill pond and wheel race, Ings Lane
- Church of St Mary, Broughton
- Winterton
- Old Winteringham Roman settlement
- Church of St Etheldreda, West Halton
- Church of All Saints, Saxby-All-Saints
- Roman site near Worlaby Church
- United Reformed Church, Barton-upon-Humber
- Heavy Anti-aircraft gunsite, Barrow Haven
- Howe Hill bowl barrow
- Church of St Nicholas, Ulceby
- North Garth moated site and associated enclosures, North Killingholme
- Manor Farmhouse, North Killingholme
- Yarborough Camp large univallate hillfort, Croxton
Historic England says of a Manor Farm House in North Killingholme: “Medieval, 17th century to 19th cebtury manor house on a scheduled moated site. Exceptional multi-period survival for this region.
“The roof was repaired in 1980, but little has been done since and the interior is propped with scaffolding. A feasibility study has been completed.”
The listed Church of St Etheldra in West Halton could potentially be removed from the list thanks to recent work.
Historic England says of the building: “A scheme of repairs funded by a National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant for Places of Worship grant was completed in 2019. A Heritage at Risk re-assessment is required when Covid-19 restrictions allow.”
The 13th century Church of St Nicholas in Ulceby also hoped to apply for a second grant for repairs following heritage crimes.
However, the scheme was suspended due to the pandemic.
The site of a major Iron Age and Roman settlement which was discovered near Dragonby was said to be declining in condition.
The area was a significant find in the 1970s, and a large display of items which were excavated are on show at the North Lincolnshire Museum.
Historic England’s Heritage At Risk registry is available to view in full online.