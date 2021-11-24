Murder charge – Boston

A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of Ilona Golabek.

Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate in Boston, has today been charged and remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

Ranoszek, and a 32-year-old man were both arrested on Sunday 21st November following a missing person enquiry into the 27 year olds disappearance during which evidence was gathered that resulted in a murder investigation being launched. Sadly, Ilona’s body has not yet been located and we have teams searching various locations in Boston.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are continuing to search for Ilona and our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.

“We arrested Kamil Ranoszek on November 21st on suspicion of murder and he has been today, 23rd November been charged. The second arrested man, aged 32, has been released under investigation.

“We understand this may be a concern for the people of Boston, and while I am unable to disclose much information at this stage in our investigation, I can say that we believe those involved are known to one another and this is an isolated incident.”

We are continuing to appeal for any sightings of Ilona, or anyone who may have any information to contact us in one of the below ways:

Please report information via our dedicated portal here

You can also call 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11th, or email [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11th in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Reference: Incident 200 of 11 November

