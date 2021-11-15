Mystery attacker leaves man, 74, with serious injuries in Skegness

Within days of a suspected stabbing in the same road

A 74-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight attack in Skegness.

The man was found injured in Drummond Road, with his wallet containing cash reportedly stolen during the incident.

It is believed the attack happened at some point between 11.30pm on Sunday, November 7 and 12.30am on Monday, November 8.

Officers are still trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it.

Detective Constable Simon Chafer of the Skegness Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said: “At this stage, it is unclear how the victim came upon his injuries and the circumstances leading up to it, but we are keeping an open mind and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have captured footage on dashcam along Drummond Road between 11.30pm on Sunday, November 7 and 12.30am on Monday, November 8 to contact us. Any information, no matter how small, can prove useful to our enquiries, so I would urge people to get in touch.”

The incident happened within days of a suspected stabbing in the same street when a man in his 40s was seriously injured.

Police would also like to hear from you if you have any other information that could help with their enquiries. Call 101 quoting incident 31 of November 8, email [email protected] or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 11.