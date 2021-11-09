Neighbours still in shock after Roberts Buncis murder

Local residents in Fishftoft have been talking about the “dreadful” murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis by a 15-year-old school friend in December last year.

Roberts Buncis, 12, was found dead in woodlands near to his home in Fishtoft on December 12, 2020, after being stabbed over 70 times by school friend Marcel Grzeszcz, 15.

Buncis was just two days from his 13th birthday when Grzeszcz lured him into the wooded area at 3.30am, before instigating a “brutal and prolonged” attack on Roberts, which ultimately cost him his life.

Grzeszcz was sentenced to a minimum term of 17 years in jail at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, November 8, as the judge also lifted reporting restrictions on the offender being named.

It is an incident which sent shockwaves through the local community, as Roberts’ father Edgars, who moved to the UK five years ago with his son, said in an impact statement he had lost his “destination” and “purpose” with Buncis’ death.

Many lined the streets for Roberts’ funeral in January this year, offering their condolences to the loss of life at such a young age.

One local resident said it was “dreadful to think something like this has happened” and sympathised with Buncis’ family, adding “how his family felt, I do not know” while shuddering at the thought.

Following the sentencing, Assistant chief constable for Lincolnshire Police Kerrin Wilson said: “Children killing children just doesn’t happen in inner cities.

“We will work tirelessly to secure justice for those affected whilst also working with partners and communities to prevent such senseless criminality.”