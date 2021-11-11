New cocktail gift shop opens in Lincoln Bailgate
Fun and tasty cocktails to delight your tastebuds
Two Lincoln entrepreneurs opened a new cocktail gift shop in the Bailgate area of the city this week as part of an expansion to their business.
Jim Claffey and Mat Graham launched Cocktail Delivery in March last year, and when a unit came up in the Bailgate, formerly occupied by The Lincoln Soap Company opposite the Widow Cullen’s Well pub, the business partners saw an opportunity to expand and open The Cocktail Gift Shop.
The Cocktail Gift Shop is the physical retail version of the duo’s website, but with special and limited edition cocktails too.
From pornstar martinis infused with rhubarb and white chocolate, and earl grey martinis, through to unicorn gin, pirate old fashioned, negroni, and chocolate orange in time for Christmas, there are certainly plenty of cocktails to choose from.
Prices vary depending what size and cocktail people want, but a bottle containing three servings is priced at £12.
The business has also paired up with Holbeach-based firm Imp & Maker to create luxury hampers which will be sold in the shop.
The shop will also be the hub for the events part of the business. Jim and Mat acquired a mobile horse box which they converted in lockdown, and will be used to take over people’s kitchens and gardens for fun cocktail-based events. They can be booked by emailing [email protected].
Jim told The Lincolnite: “We make the cocktails in our own unique style. Our mixing style for cocktail creations is different to most others. We like to experiment with different infusions.”