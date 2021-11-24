New Grantham Town manager to replace Carlton Palmer

The Gingerbreads are currently bottom of their league

Former Boston United manager Dennis Greene has been named as the new boss at Grantham Town FC.

Greene, 56, replaces former England international Carlton Palmer as manager of The Gingerbreads, after Palmer resigned earlier in November.

Palmer resigned from the Lincolnshire side after ex-chairman Darren Ashton stepped down from his role, and said his decision was made “with great sadness”.

Grantham are facing an uphill battle to stay in the Northern Premier League, sitting bottom of the table with just three wins from their first 19 games.

Hoping to steady the ship, Dennis Greene brings with him a wealth of non-league experience from his time in charge at Boston United between 2013 and 2016, where he guided the Pilgrims to two play-off semi-finals.

His first game in charge at Grantham Town will be against Scarborough Athletic on Saturday, November 27.

Dennis had this to say about his appointment: “After being out of football for a while I got the buzz back whilst managing AFC Telford. I have always watched what is happening at Grantham and I am looking forward to keeping Grantham in the league this season and challenging at the other end of the table next season.”