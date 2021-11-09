New home for Howdens, Screwfix and Brewers in Lincoln

Four new units will be built

Howdens, Screwfix and Brewers will have new homes in Lincoln as work is set to begin on the construction of four new units at a business park development later this month.

Work on phase three of the Discovery Park development on Whisby Road will begin later this month.

Howdens is a supplier of kitchen and joinery products for the building industry, Screwfix is a retailer of trade tools, and Brewers is a high-end decorator’s merchant.

In addition to the three firms finding new homes, a fourth unit is still available via Banks Long & Co.

The next phase of work will see Lindum’s BMS division on site until next July with the trade counters expected to be open a few weeks later.

This follows the completion of phases one and two, which saw the creation of a new home for Lincoln Precision Engineering, as well as 15 industrial units for North Kesteven District Council.

The development has been brought forward by local firm Lindum Group, who own the land, in conjunction with property agents Banks Long & Co.

The scheme will continue development of the seven-acre Discovery Park site, which has so far created 60,000 square feet of employment space and generated opportunities for around 100 jobs.

Lindum development manager Matthew Carter said: “It is great to see three well-known, national operators signing up for units at the business park before construction work has even started.

“Their commitment to this new development it also a sign of confidence in the wider Lincolnshire economy, which is welcome news.

“Construction will continue until the middle of next year and once complete, the four units will contribute to the vibrancy of this growing business park.”

Surveyor Harry Collins, from Banks Long & Co, said: “Banks Long & Co are delighted to be working with the Lindum Group on this successful development.

“We have every confidence that the last unit will be let very soon, completing this successful project.”