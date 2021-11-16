Nine-bedroom mansion near Scunthorpe for sale at £1.4m
Take a look inside the former Dower House
A former Dower House to the Normanby Hall Estate near Scunthorpe has been put on the market again, this time for £1.4 million.
The nine-bedroom detached house in Normanby described as one of the finest period homes in North Lincolnshire was previously on the market in 2019 for £1.65 million, according to Grimsby Telegraph.
The part Georgian and part Edwardian home is set in around six acres of stunning grounds and has seven bathrooms and six reception rooms. There is also an annex including a kitchen/diner.
The mansion is approached via three tree-lined driveways and has an extensive range of single storey outbuildings, stables and garaging.
It is located within five minutes walking distance of Normanby Hall Country Park and Golf Course.
The property is being marketed by Bella Properties – view the full listing here.