Nine-bedroom mansion near Scunthorpe for sale at £1.4m

Take a look inside the former Dower House
The property near Scunthorpe is on the market for £1.4 million. | Photo: Bella Properties

A former Dower House to the Normanby Hall Estate near Scunthorpe has been put on the market again, this time for £1.4 million.

The nine-bedroom detached house in Normanby described as one of the finest period homes in North Lincolnshire was previously on the market in 2019 for £1.65 million, according to Grimsby Telegraph.

The part Georgian and part Edwardian home is set in around six acres of stunning grounds and has seven bathrooms and six reception rooms. There is also an annex including a kitchen/diner.

One of the nine bedrooms. | Photo: Bella Properties

The hall. | Photo: Bella Properties

The kitchen. | Photo: Bella Properties

The living room. | Photo: Bella Properties

A bath in one of the en-suites. | Photo: Bella Properties

Dining room. | Photo: Bella Properties

The annex includes a kitchen/diner. | Photo: Bella Properties

The living room in the annex. | Photo: Bella Properties

The mansion is approached via three tree-lined driveways and has an extensive range of single storey outbuildings, stables and garaging.

It is located within five minutes walking distance of Normanby Hall Country Park and Golf Course.

Rear view of the former Dower House. | Photo: Bella Properties

The rear hall. | Photo: Bella Properties

One of the nine bedrooms. | Photo: Bella Properties

The dressing room. | Photo: Bella Properties

One of the en-suites. | Photo: Bella Properties

The mansion is approached via three tree-lined driveways. | Photo: Bella Properties

The property has nine bedrooms. | Photo: Bella Properties

Plenty of places to sleep! | Photo: Bella Properties

One of seven bathrooms at the property. | Photo: Bella Properties

Another of the en-suites at the property. | Photo: Bella Properties

The property is being marketed by Bella Properties – view the full listing here.

