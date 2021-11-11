North Hykeham road closed as children trapped on overturned school bus
The latest details as we get them
Meadow Lane in North Hykeham has been closed after a school bus overturned.
Lincolnshire Police’s force control room said officers attended the incident and closed Brant Road and Meadow Lane just after 8.30am on Thursday, November 11.
Police told reporters that there were a small number of minor injuries.
Parents reported that their children were trapped on the vehicle.
Lincolnshire Police asked parents of the children involved not to travel to the scene, but to go to St Christopher’s School where children will be taken once the vehicle has been recovered.
*Update*
Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Parents are advised against travelling to the scene and instead to travel to St Christopher's School on Hykeham Road. Brant Road and Meadow Lane remain closed.
Inc 91 of today refers. https://t.co/2iIpnO2e8R
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) November 11, 2021
Work is ongoing to recover the bus.
Paramedics are also in attendance.
Help keep others informed. You can reach the news team on [email protected] or by calling 01522 837217.