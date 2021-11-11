37 mins ago

North Hykeham road closed as children trapped on overturned school bus

The latest details as we get them
Meadow Lane in North Hykeham has been closed after a school bus overturned.

Meadow Lane in North Hykeham has been closed after a school bus overturned.

Lincolnshire Police’s force control room said officers attended the incident and closed Brant Road and Meadow Lane just after 8.30am on Thursday, November 11.

Police told reporters that there were a small number of minor injuries.

Police attended the scene and closed the road. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Parents reported that their children were trapped on the vehicle.

Lincolnshire Police asked parents of the children involved not to travel to the scene, but to go to St Christopher’s School where children will be taken once the vehicle has been recovered.

Mini buses were spotted heading to the scene, which is believed to be to provide alternative transport. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Work is ongoing to recover the bus.

Paramedics are also in attendance.

Help keep others informed. You can reach the news team on [email protected] or by calling 01522 837217. 

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.